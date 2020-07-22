Special education teacher accused of making disturbing Facebook comment

Community members are outraged over a comment on Facebook that appears to be from the account of a metro Atlanta special education teacher. Dozens of FOX 5 viewers have voiced their concerns not only through emails but phone calls into our newsroom.

The message was posted under a picture showing a young child in a diaper being held down with a knee to their neck. FOX 5 viewers sent screenshots of the controversial message.

The comment reads, "Again! You’re doing it wrong! One knee on center of the back, one on the neck, and lean into it until death! You saw the video! Get it right or stop f---ing around!"

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

FOX 5 is choosing not to identify the educator until the investigation is complete. The DeKalb County District confirms he's employed as a special education teacher at Cedar Grove High School.

The DeKalb County School Board, which says it learned about the post on Wednesday, provided a statement that reads:

Advertisement

"DCSD administrators were made aware of the disturbing social media posts. The District is currently investigating the allegation."

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

FOX 5 contacted the superintendent’s media spokesperson a second time Wednesday evening asking for more information as well as to request a statement from the superintendent, but as of 11 p.m. there was no response.

FOX 5 will update this story as more details become available.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.