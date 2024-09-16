Spalding County sheriff defends deputies after woman killed in front of courthouse

article

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix has issued a statement addressing alleged misinformation surrounding the tragic death of Mrs. Mallory, who was reportedly shot and killed by her husband outside the Spalding County Courthouse last Friday.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 dead, 1 injured after dispute near Spalding County Courthouse on Friday

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Dix clarified the sequence of events, stating that rumors suggesting Mrs. Mallory requested an escort from deputies have been proven false.

According to Dix, a clerk in the Magistrate’s Office was asked about an escort, not a deputy, and surveillance footage shows Mrs. Mallory walking through the courthouse lobby without requesting assistance. She then exited the courthouse, entered her car, and was shot by her husband, who pulled up beside her and fired multiple rounds through the passenger window before fleeing the scene. Deputies responded immediately upon hearing the gunshots, but by that time, Mr. Mallory had already driven away. He later shot himself but survived.

Sheriff Dix acknowledged the troubled history between the Mallorys, stating that deputies had responded to multiple calls at their residence. However, he noted that in most cases, witnesses were either uncooperative or both parties admitted mutual participation in fights, preventing deputies from determining a primary aggressor as required by Georgia law. Sheriff Dix explained that under the state’s family violence law, an arrest can only be made if there is clear evidence of a primary aggressor, which was often not the case in the Mallorys' disputes. Despite previous claims of violence, no concrete evidence had surfaced that would have allowed for arrests in many of the incidents.

Sheriff Dix also refuted claims that deputies failed to act, emphasizing that his officers provided both parties with resources for help and counseling. He noted that on one occasion, Mr. Mallory had been arrested but later posted bond.

Sheriff Dix acknowledged the emotional nature of the situation and the strong feelings from both sides of the families involved. He stressed that the role of law enforcement is to act based on facts and evidence, not public opinion. Dix added that the same deputies accused of failing to protect Mrs. Mallory were the ones who tried to save her life after the shooting.

He concluded by calling for improvements to the current family violence laws, suggesting that it might not have been a failure of law enforcement, but rather the limitations of the law itself.

Sheriff Dix's statement on Facebook wasn't well received by many.

Commenters on Facebook called it "highly unprofessional," "inappropriate," "distasteful," "sickening," "insensitive" and "disrespectful" and are accusing the sheriff of victim blaming. People are also questioning the safety of the citizens of Spalding County if someone can be murdered in "broad daylight" in front of the county courthouse and say that the sheriff needs to resign. People also questioned if it was legal for the sheriff to reveal so much about the history of the victim and the man who reportedly killed her before shooting himself.

There are some, however, who expressed their appreciation for the sheriff's office and Sheriff Dix's "clarification" of what transpired and "transparency" of his office.,

According to a post on Facebook by the victim's daughter, a gathering is planned for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the courthouse to demand justice for her mother.