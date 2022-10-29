Spalding County investigators searching for supposed vape thief

article

Do you recognize this man? Spalding County investigators said he's wanted for a recent theft, and they need help identifying him.

Deputies said they believe the suspect in the photos may have stolen several vape pens from the One Stop on North Expressway around 4 p.m. on Oct. 23.

At the time, he was wearing a navy blue shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office) From: Supplied

The suspect had a tattoo of roses on his left forearm.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Investigator Belcher at 770-467-4282 ext. 31442.