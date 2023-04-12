'Dangerous' suspect accused of killing 11-year-old Spalding County girl under arrest, sheriff says

Authorities have made multiple arrests in the death of an 11-year-old Spalding County girl killed by a stray bullet while sleeping in her bedroom.

On March 14, 11-year-old Asijah Love Jones was in bed at her home on the 600 block of Northside Drive next to her sister when a bullet entered the apartment, killing her.

Investigators quickly identified as suspect, 22-year-old Kionta Parks, and took out warrants for his arrest on charges of murder, aggravated assault, child cruelty, and more.

"All indications are that it was a gang-related shooting, and he was shooting at another person who pulled into the parking lot, from about 100 yards away, with a rifle and was just spraying bullets," Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said.

(Courtesy of the family)

FUNERAL HELD FOR 11-YEAR-OLD SPALDING COUNTY GIRL HIT, KILLED BY STRAY BULLET

Dix said Parks has a history of violent acts, calling him a "monster."

"He has a complete disregard for human life. He thinks nothing of it. He thinks nothing pulling a trigger on a gun, just like he doesn’t think about breathing," the sheriff said.

For weeks Parks remained out of custody, but late Tuesday, officials say they received information from investigators with the Griffin Police Department that allowed them to look closer at an area where Parks was believed to be. Wednesday, authorities took Parks into custody after spotting him in a vehicle on North 13th Street.

Parks faces charges of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, cruelty to children, 14 counts of violating the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Act, and domestic terrorism. Officials say he had outstanding warrants stemming from his alleged involvement in another shooting incident.

"This was a long day that ended in the best way possible," Dix said. "I can't say enough about the work and dedication my entire staff of administrators, investigators, agents, and deputies have put into this case. They came in early and stayed late after their shifts ended to be there and see this conclusion.

Along with Parks, officers arrested Natasha Beckham, who was driving the car when police found the suspect. Officials say Parks "admitted that she knew that Parks was wanted for the child's murder but chose to help him anyway.

She's now facing a charge of hindering the apprehension or punishment of a fugitive.