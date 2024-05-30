Spalding County deputy fired after being accused of sexually assaulting inmate

article

A man employed as a detention deputy for the Spalding County Sheriff's Office has been arrested and fired after being accused of sexual assault, according to a press release.

A Spalding County jail inmate told staff that 22-year-old Quentin M. Morgan had entered his room and assaulted him. Investigators from the Office of Professional Standards immediately responded and began an investigation.

They interviewed the inmate, reviewed video footage, and gathered other evidence.

Morgan reportedly waived his Miranda rights and agreed to an interview where he allegedly confessed to the crimes.

He was fired, arrested, and booked into jail. He is facing charges of violation of oath of office, sexual assault and sodomy.

Morgan is being held in the Spalding County Jail on no bond.

Morgan was hired by the sheriff's office in April 2024.