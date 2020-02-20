Spalding County commissioner denied bond

A Spalding County judge has denied bond for a commissioner arrested following a SWAT standoff earlier this month.

Thursday, a judge denied bond for Don Hawbaker, who is accused of shooting at deputies earlier this month when authorities tried to serve an arrest warrant for domestic violence charges at his house.

Hawbaker faces four counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer

The sheriff has sent a letter to Governor Brian Kemp seeking to have Hawbaker remove from the county commission.

