Southwest raises fees for EarlyBird check-in, Upgraded Boarding

Southwest Airlines has increased the price range of certain perks that allow passengers to board sooner and better pick their preferred seat.

The carrier raised the fee range for its EarlyBird Check-In and Upgraded Boarding options. The new fees are $15 to $99 one-way per passenger for EarlyBird Check-In, and $30 to $149 per segment per passenger for Upgraded Boarding, according to Southwest’s Optional Travel Charges page .

The previous cost of EarlyBird Check-In ranged from $15 to $25, and $30 to $80 for Upgraded Boarding, the airline site One Mile at a Time reported .

Southwest flights are known for their open seating, meaning the carrier doesn’t assign seats nor can customers choose their seats before the flight. Instead, passengers are assigned a boarding group (A, B, or C) and position (1-60+) after checking in.

Once on board, passengers can sit in any of the remaining seats.

For those who want to board sooner, Southwest’s Upgraded Boarding perk allows flyers to upgrade their boarding position to A1 through A15, 24 hours before the flight. This allows them to be among the first to board the plane and get their preferred seat.

The EarlyBird Check-In lets flyers automatically check-in before the traditional 24-hour check-in, getting an earlier boarding position and a better opportunity to pick their seat.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines told FOX Television Stations that the price range increase "is a result of our regular evaluation of pricing."

"This price range increase is a result of our regular evaluation of pricing for Ancillary Products based on market trends and Customer demand and will generate incremental revenue in support of the Company," the statement reads.

