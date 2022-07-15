2 men wanted for armed robbery, shooting man at Southlake Mall

Morrow police are searching for two gunmen in connection with a shootout and armed robbery at Southlake Mall.

The gunmen approached a man in the mall food court around 7p.m. and robbed the victim of his car keys. The gunmen then fled to the parking lot and tried to hijack the victim's vehicle, but the victim's friend was inside the vehicle.

Police said the victim confronted the suspects in the parking lot, a fight ensued, and the victim and suspects started shooting at each other.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Morrow police investigate after shots were exchange outside Southlake Mall on July 14, 2022. (FOX 5)

Officials released few details about the investigation and search for the suspects Friday.

They told FOX 5 detectives are following up on leads in the case and ask that anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in the case contact the Morrow Police Department.