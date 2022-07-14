Victim, robbery suspect exchange fire outside Southlake Mall, police say

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Morrow police investigate after shots were exchange outside Southlake Mall on July 14, 2022. (FOX 5)

The intended target of a parking lot robbery returned fire on the person trying to rob him outside Southlake Mall on Thursday, Morrow Police Department said.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. near the food court entrance. Police said arriving officers found the person shot. The victim was rushed to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Police believe the suspect and victim exchange fire, injuring the victim.

Officers are searching for the robbery suspect. A description was not immediately available.

Investigators spent several hours on the scene, searching for evidence, reviewing surveillance video and interviewing potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morrow Police Department.