Atlanta weather: Strong to severe thunderstorms chance Tuesday

The FOX 5 Storm Team is keeping a close eye on a developing storm system for Monday night, introducing the risk of strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.

The Southeast is expected to experience extensive rainfall on Monday and Tuesday as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico moves northward over a warm front.

This weather system may bring substantial rainfall, although the exact amount remains uncertain. There is a potential for severe storms on Tuesday afternoon. FOX 5 will be closely watching how far north this risk may extend into our region.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will continue to monitor this storm and bring you the latest updates as they become available.

This is a developing weather system. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.