Southeast Atlanta family displaced after tree damages roof during storm

The Brief A massive tree branch damaged the roof of a Southeast Atlanta home during Saturday night storms, forcing a family out of their house. The falling branch destroyed multiple bedrooms and struck the electrical mast, prompting Georgia Power to cut off electricity to the unsafe structure. Homeowner Brandie Palmer is raising funds through a GoFundMe page while arborists advise property owners to schedule annual tree inspections.



A massive tree limb crashed down on a Southeast Atlanta home during Saturday night storms, damaging the roof and leaving a family searching for ways to recover.

Southeast Atlanta storm damage

What we know:

Brandie Palmer, the homeowner, said she never expected a tree to land in the middle of her bedroom. Her mother discovered the severe destruction after stopping by the house.

"When she went inside, she said, 'Oh my god, Brandie, there is water in your bedroom and a tree in your bedroom,'" Palmer said. "I said, 'What do you mean?'"

The large tree located in front of the residence split, dropping a heavy branch directly into the roof. Photos show insulation scattered across Palmer's bed alongside structural damage spanning multiple rooms.

"There’s a large hole, it has damaged the structure of the roof itself, it's cracked completely, then a portion of the 2nd bedroom where there is a huge hole," Palmer explained.

In addition to crushing the roof and bedrooms, the falling limb struck the home's electrical mast.

"Because of that, Georgia Power cut all of the power from the home," Palmer said, adding that the utility took action "because it's deemed unsafe."

Financial recovery and tree safety

What's next:

Although Palmer carries home insurance, she expressed concern that the policy will not cover the full extent of the destruction. She noted that she had been worried about both the tree and her insurance coverage for years, though she did not anticipate this outcome.

"I’m always the helper, fixer, people come to," Palmer said. "To be the person that needs help is hard."

Because the house is unsafe and lacks power, Palmer cannot stay in her home. Despite the loss, she expressed gratitude that no one was injured.

"Materialistic—I can find new bed, new mattress, but nobody's life was taken and I'm greatly appreciative of that," Palmer said.

What you can do:

Palmer created a GoFundMe campaign to assist her family with repair costs and emergency housing expenses. Homeowners can also schedule professional tree evaluations to identify hazardous branches before major storms strike.

Click here to view more information.

Tree safety and inspection advice

Arborists said the incident serves as a crucial reminder for homeowners to inspect trees on their property regularly.

Rusty Lee, director of operations with Northside Tree Professionals, noted that trees across Atlanta are known to have shallow root systems. He advises homeowners to schedule an annual inspection with a certified arborist.

"Have them come out, walk your property, thoroughly check all your trees," Lee said.

When evaluating trees for potential risk, Lee recommended watching for specific warning signs.

"Things such as thin canopies, trees that may not be as thrifty as others that may just need to be go ahead and either been taken care of," Lee said.