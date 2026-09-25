1 shot during attempted robbery in southwest Atlanta, police say

The Brief A man was hospitalized Friday evening after an attempted robbery led to a shootout in southwest Atlanta, according to police. Officers responded around 6:56 p.m. to the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW and found a man who had been shot. Police have not released the victim's identity or any information on suspects at this time.



An attempted robbery escalated into an exchange of gunfire Friday evening in the Harland Terrace neighborhood, leaving a man hospitalized, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened near the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW around 6:56 p.m. near the MLK Coin Laundry & Market.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was alert and awake, and was taken to hospital for further treatment, police said.

Authorities said that after investigating, officers believe an attempted robbery led to a shootout at the location.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

Police have not named a suspect, provided a description, or announced any arrests in connection with the incident.