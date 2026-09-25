1 shot during attempted robbery in southwest Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - An attempted robbery escalated into an exchange of gunfire Friday evening in the Harland Terrace neighborhood, leaving a man hospitalized, according to police.
What we know:
The shooting happened near the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW around 6:56 p.m. near the MLK Coin Laundry & Market.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was alert and awake, and was taken to hospital for further treatment, police said.
Authorities said that after investigating, officers believe an attempted robbery led to a shootout at the location.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the victim's identity.
Police have not named a suspect, provided a description, or announced any arrests in connection with the incident.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department.