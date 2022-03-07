Two killed in DeKalb County crash identified

article

Police in DeKalb County have released the names of the two people who died in a car that was struck by another vehicle while making a U-turn along S. Hairston Road on Friday.

Officers responded to the scene around 7:40 p.m. along S. Hairston Road at Elam Road. DeKalb County police said the car overturned after being struck.

DeKalb County police investigate a deadly accident along S. Hairston Road on March 4, 2022. (FOX 5)

Montavious Tigner, 31, died at the scene and Curlila Thomas, 36, was rushed to an area hospital where they later died, police said. Rescue workers had to pull both and a third passenger identified only as "male juvenile" from the car after the crash.

That boy was also rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was pulled from the car by bystanders. He also was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No word on charges. The crash remains under investigation.

