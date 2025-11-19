South Fulton woman loses $16K after scammers send pickup driver to her home

The Brief Scammers convinced a 72-year-old woman to withdraw $16,000 and sent someone to her home to collect it. Doorbell video captured the suspected scammer, and South Fulton police have issued an alert seeking her identification. The victim was targeted through a fake Delta Community Credit Union pop-up, and the family says the loss has devastated them.



South Fulton police say a 72-year-old woman was scammed out of $16,000 this week after fraudsters convinced her to withdraw the money and later sent someone to her home to collect it.

Doorbell camera catches scammer in action

What we know:

Doorbell camera video shows the suspected scammer leaving the woman’s South Fulton house with a bag that police say held the cash. The victim’s daughter, Melisha Knight, said her mother, who is living with a cognitive disorder, unknowingly connected with scammers through an online pop-up that claimed there was a serious security issue with her Delta Community Credit Union account.

South Fulton police are investigating and released an alert seeking information on the woman seen in the video.

Woman scammed out of $16K

What they're saying:

Knight said the scammers told her mother to call a number, then stayed on the phone as she went to the bank.

"He stayed on the phone with her, and he was on speaker while she was at the bank," Knight said. She added that bank employees twice offered to issue a cashier’s check, but her mother refused because the caller insisted she withdraw cash.

Knight said the scammers then sent someone to the house to pick up the money.

"He told my mom this weird thing about, ‘She’s going to hand you a dollar. I need you to confirm with me what the serial numbers are,’ so that kind of made it seem like it was official, but obviously it wasn’t so she handed the girl the money," Knight said.

Knight said the crime has devastated their family.

"There’s nothing more for her to be scammed from because they’ve taken so much from her. It’s a really unfortunate situation that people can be so cruel to take advantage of elderly," she said.

Delta Community Credit Union said there are no ongoing threats to its website and noted that spoofed websites, phishing attempts, and malware continue to affect consumers. The credit union said it works to help victims pursue available resources.

Matthew Shepherd, Delta Community’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) released this statement:

"Online fraud through spoofed websites, phishing, malware and other actions is a serious issue that affects consumers and businesses alike. Delta Community Credit Union always stands on the side of the consumer and commits to helping consumers pursue every available recourse when they fall victim to a scam. We appreciate WAGA bringing this case to executive management’s attention and will ensure that we are in continual contact with our member and offer our full assistance. It is important to note Delta Community is aware of no broad or ongoing threat or vulnerabilities with its website."

Tips to avoid scams

Dig deeper:

South Fulton police released these tips if you suspect someone is trying to scam you:

Hang up immediately if a caller creates a sense of urgency. Scammers pressure victims by saying things like "your account is compromised," "you must act now," or "your family member is in danger or jail." Legitimate agencies do not demand immediate action over the phone.

Never trust pop-up alerts on your computer or phone. Real government agencies and banks do not contact you through pop-ups, warnings, or unsolicited emails.

No legitimate company will ever send someone to your home to collect money. If someone claims they will pick up cash, checks, or gift cards, it is a scam. Never send money through Apple Pay or other digital transfer methods.

Never move money or withdraw funds at someone else’s direction. Your bank, law enforcement, Microsoft, Amazon, Social Security and other agencies will not instruct you to withdraw or transfer money to "protect" it.

Do not rely on caller ID. It can be faked. Scammers can spoof real numbers, including banks, police departments, and government agencies.

Before acting, call someone you trust. A quick call to a family member or friend can stop a scam immediately. Even if the caller claims your loved one is in jail or does not have their phone, always call someone.

If something feels wrong, stop immediately. End the call, close the browser, and contact police.

How you can help

What you can do:

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact South Fulton police.

The family has launched a GoFundMe to help recover the lost $16,000 and shared the link on their website.