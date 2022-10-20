Expand / Collapse search
Street racers attack patrol car with South Fulton officer inside, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
South Fulton
Police to crack down on street racers and muscle cars

Atlanta's police said officers will begin adding felony charges to the traffic citations a street racer could get if they try to assault an officer.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are sharing new details on an alleged attack of one of their patrol cars by street racers over the weekend.

Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say on Saturday night they received multiple 911 calls of people performing reckless stunt driving and blocking part of Camp Creek Parkway near Campbellton Road.

When an officer responded to the scene to try and clear the roadway, police say one of the group jumped on the hood of their patrol vehicle. 

DOZENS CHARGED AS ATLANTA POLICE CRACK DOWN ON STREET RACING AGAIN

Other people used a speed limit sign attacked to a pole, fireworks, and laser pointers to try to damage the car and hurt the officer inside, officials said.

(City of South Fulton)

Thankfully, the officer did not suffer serious injuries.

After the attack, officials say a number of the suspects went into Atlanta to continue the reckless driving. The Atlanta Police Department responded, arresting at least 10 people and impounding 10 vehicles.

"Our officer utilized tremendous restraint during this volatile situation. These reckless stunts pose an imminent threat to public safety and puts everyone at risk. We will work diligently to bring these individuals to justice. 

Investigators say they are working closely with the APD to see if any of the people arrested were connected to the attack in South Fulton.