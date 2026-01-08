South Fulton rental scam: Family loses $4K and faces eviction in 'squatter' case

The Brief A South Fulton family lost $4,000 and faces eviction after a sophisticated broker scam using a fraudulent lease. Scammers used smart lock technology and official-looking court stamps to trick the family into a vacant home. Despite being fraud victims, the family received a city summons for squatting and must argue their case in court.



A South Fulton family is facing a "squatter" summons and the loss of $4,000 after falling victim to a sophisticated rental scam involving a fake broker and a fraudulent lease.

South Fulton ‘squatter’ scam

What they're saying:

Venus Carter and her family, which includes a small child and a caretaker, thought they had found the perfect brick home in South Fulton last Friday. Instead, Carter is now living in a house with no running water and a looming court date.

"My heart fell to the floor," Carter said, describing the moment she contacted the actual property owner, Progress Residential, and discovered the man she had been paying was a stranger to the company.

South Fulton police are investigating the swindle, which began when the family found a broker online. To gain access to the property, the family used a smart lock app that required personal ID and facial recognition, a move that lent a sense of legitimacy to the transaction.

However, the red flags became clear once the family moved in. Carter was unable to put the water utilities in her name. When she reached out to the broker for help, he demanded an additional $300 to handle the utilities and provide physical keys, which the family still does not have.

The family had already paid $4,000 via cash and the Chime app to cover the first month’s rent, application fees, and a security deposit.

"I'm out $4,000," Carter said. "I don't know... it's scary."

According to South Fulton police, the lease Carter signed was fraudulent. While it featured a "Fulton County Superior Court" stamp that convinced Carter it was real, the document also included oddities, such as a color photo of a judge wearing a 17th-century style wig.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Venus Carter checks her phone amid packed belongings after being defrauded in a rental scam at her South Fulton home on January 6, 2026. (FOX 5)

Progress Residential's statement

Dig deeper:

Progress Residential, an Arizona-based corporate owner, confirmed they have no ties to the individual who "rented" the home to Carter.

"These types of rental scams are all too common, and we have a dedicated team in place that supports individuals who may have been victims of fraud," the company said in a statement. "This team collaborates closely with law enforcement to investigate these reports."

While the company noted that Carter is welcome to apply through their official portal for a home or another property, she says the scam has left her broke.

Venus Carter's court date

What's next:

The city has issued a summons alleging that Carter is a squatter, requiring her to pack up and eventually leave. She is scheduled to appear in court in two weeks to argue her case.