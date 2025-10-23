South Fulton police responding to bomb threat, building evacuated

The Brief A reported bomb threat prompted the evacuation of a building on Villanova Drive in South Fulton. Police have secured the roadway and requested assistance from the Atlanta Police Bomb Squad. Residents are asked to avoid the area as the investigation remains active.



Police in South Fulton are responding to a reported bomb threat at a property on Villanova Drive, authorities said Thursday.

What we know:

Officers say a possible device has been located and the building at 125 Villanova Drive was immediately evacuated as a precaution. The roadway in the area has also been secured.

The Atlanta Police Department Bomb Squad has been called to the scene and is currently en route. South Fulton officials are urging residents to stay clear of the area until the situation is resolved.

According to the spokesperson for SFPD, an employee spotted a possible device and contacted police.

A bomb threat at the same address, which belongs to a U.S. Postal Service facility, in late September. Nothing was found at that time.

PREVIOUS STORY: Bomb threat prompts evacuations at South Fulton USPS facility

What's next:

This remains an active investigation. Police say additional information will be released when available and that no interviews will be granted at this time.