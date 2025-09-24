Bomb threat prompts evacuations at South Fulton USPS facility

article

The Brief A bomb threat led to evacuations at a South Fulton USPS facility due to a suspicious package. The suspicious package was deemed undeliverable and later confirmed harmless by authorities. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident.



A bomb threat at a U.S. Postal Service facility in South Fulton prompted evacuations Wednesday evening before authorities declared the scene clear.

What we know:

South Fulton police said officers responded around 6:49 p.m. to the facility at 125 Villanova Drive after a suspicious package was found inside. Employees and nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution.

Investigators later determined the package had been returned to the facility as undeliverable. By late evening, officials confirmed the site was all clear.

A U.S. Postal Service facility located near the intersection of Villanova Drive and Fulton Industrial Boulevard in South Fulton was placed on lockdown after a bomb threat on Sept. 24, 2025. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which serves as the federal law enforcement and security arm of the Postal Service, is handling the investigation.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing. No interviews were being given as of Wednesday night.