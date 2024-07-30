South Fulton police probe gas station shooting

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Crime scene tape surround the scene of a shooting at the Shell gas station at the corner of Old National Highway and Jonesboro Road in South Fulton on July 30, 2024. (FOX 5)

Police in the city of South Fulton are investigating a shooting at a gas station on Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened at the Shell gas station near the intersection of Old National Highway and Jonesboro Road. Few details have been released about the shooting.

Crime scene tape surrounded the business late into the evening as investigators combed the scene for evidence, spoke to witnesses, and reviewed surveillance video.

The investigation appeared to center on a black sedan in the gas station parking lot.

It was not clear if any arrests had been made.

The condition and name of the victim have not been released.