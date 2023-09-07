3 months after man gunned down in driveway, police renew search for shooter

article

Three months after a man was gunned down in the driveway at his South Fulton home and investigators are hoping a reward will spur new leads in finding the shooter.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Rainer Drive, which is located in the Estates of Stonewall Manor, an upscale subdivision, at around 1:20 a.m. on June 8. Duquaye Williams was standing in the driveway of his home when shots were fired. One neighbor reported at least three shots being fired.

South Fulton Police say the injured 45-year-old man stumbled to his neighbor’s house and rang the bell for help. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died.

Neighbors told investigators a car, which they usually do not see, was in the driveway.

Residents of the subdivision say violence is not common. They described themselves as a peaceful, working-class, family-friendly neighborhood.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of anyone involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).