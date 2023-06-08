Police searching for gunman in deadly shooting in South Fulton neighborhood

article

Police are searching a gunman connected to a deadly shooting in South Fulton early Thursday morning.

The South Fulton Police Department tells FOX 5 that the shooting happened at around 1:20 a.m., after reports of someone shot on the 4300 block of Rainer Drive, which is located in the Estates of Stonewall Manor.

At the scene, officers found a 45-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man died from his injuries.

At this time, investigators have not released the victim's name or determined what led up to the shooting.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of anyone involved.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477),