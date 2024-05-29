South Fulton police identify persons of interest in 30-year-old man's murder

An investigator with South Fulton Police said they have identified several persons of interest in the death of 30-year-old Dave Prater.

Last Wednesday, police responded to Freedom Park Apartments off Delano Road and found Prater's body.

The police source said he couldn't reveal the cause of Prater's death, but people on the scene said a group of guys beat him up.

Prater's uncle, who spoke with FOX 5 on the condition that he wouldn't be identified due to safety concerns, said the family is heartbroken right now.

"Our kids are dying in the streets left and right by thugs," he said. "The young men who took my nephew's life, they’re walking around like they’re unstoppable. Like they some mob type s---."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Delano Drive

Prater’s uncle says he just turned 30, was a loving guy, and his nieces were his world.

"Everybody knew my little nephew, everybody loved my little nephew," he said. "He had a good heart."

His mother was also murdered back in 2012.

Prater’s uncle says he is frustrated with the amount of violence throughout this community and is calling on leaders to act.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Dave Prater (Photo submitted by family)

"They’re dropping the ball on us, the citizens," he said. You’ve got residents with kids, but have people in the neighborhood. They shouldn't fear living in the neighborhood they pay rent to be in."

Police declined to name the persons of interest publicly, but emphasized that they have several strong leads.