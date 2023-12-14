Suspected package thieves caught with stolen U-Haul, police say

South Fulton police have made an arrest of multiple people in connection with a stolen U-Haul truck.

Police say the suspects stole the truck in Smyrna and that the vehicle had packages believed to be stolen from Cobb County.

The South Fulton Police Department's "Gold Days" Watch and the Georgia Department of Public Safety made the arrests at a Walmart on Old National Highway.

In photos shared on Facebook, officers showed the U-Haul truck with a few boxes of opened Amazon packaged inside.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (South Fulton Police Department)

Officials are now working with Cobb County authorities to continue the investigation.

The identity of the suspects arrested and their charges have not been released at this time.