Ex-South Fulton officer charged with tampering with evidence against boyfriend

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Aliyah Jackson (South Fulton Police Department)

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A former South Fulton police officer is in custody after officials say she tampered with evidence against her boyfriend.

Officials say Kenneth Copeland was under investigation as part of an operation targeting drug dealers and gang members in the metro Atlanta area.

On Oct. 27, officers stopped Copeland and found a gun inside the car he was driving. Copeland was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In their investigation, officials say they learned that Copeland was driving a vehicle owned by his girlfriend Aliyah Jackson, an officer with the South Fulton Police Department. 

Kenneth Copeland (South Fulton Police Department)

As part of the investigation, Jackson was charged with tampering with evidence and violation of her oath of office for allegedly concealing information about Copeland.

She was placed on administrative leave and resigned before her arrest on Oct. 29.

"We hold our officers strictly accountable for upholding the laws of our city as well as their oaths of office," South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows told FOX 5. "Our actions in this case send a clear message that anything less will not be tolerated."

