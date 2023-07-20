South Fulton mayor's threat emails revealed

Attorneys for city of South Fulton mayor plan to ask for 24-hour security following threatening emails and a voicemail targeting the mayor.

The disgusting correspondence started after the mayor was arrested on burglary and trespassing charges earlier this month.

Thursday morning, Mayor Khalid Kamau was focused on growing the fifth-largest city in the state by cutting the ribbon on a new 48-acre nature park on Butner Road.

He did not want to discuss the threatening emails and now a voicemail that appear to target him after his burglary arrest at a lake house on Cascade Palmetto Highway.

His attorneys are disgusted by the correspondence.

"Those emails can be perceived as a threat, but more so hate speech. They are very alarming and cause a lot of concern," attorney Jacoby Hudson explained.

FOX 5 News obtained copies of two of the two emails, some of the wording is too graphic for publication.

One of the emails state:

"Hey you ugly Black [expletive]. You got caught breaking into a house, didn’t you? I hope some of those good old KKK boys give you some of that old-time Southern justice. I’ll throw a party when I read about that."

The second email is filled with racial slurs and curse words:

"The majority of Americans don’t care for Blacks. I’m one of them. I’m not cutting any of you slack, catch y’all committing crimes, put your trash out of your misery. Pretty [expletive] ridiculous that you bunch of [N-word] can’t stop breaking the law. Get with it."

Attorney Hudson says South Fulton Police are taking the threats very seriously. He and attorney Brian Steel represent the mayor. They are asking police for 24-hour protection for the mayor.0

"Those emails are making him feel uncomfortable, so the police are trying to speak with him, and we are going to make him available to speak with them about these emails," attorney Hudson remarked.

"I spoke with the mayor directly about 10 minutes ago, and he feels he needs protection. For any city over a population of 100,000, that would be common sense to give them protection," the attorney concluded.

The police department indicated the threats appeared to be coming from out of state. Right now, they are looking at Kansas and Dallas, Texas.

Attorney Hudson says the mayor proclaims his innocence.

"We are here to defend the mayor as well. We believe all the facts and circumstances come out. We believe the mayor will be vindicated," he said.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed it is investigating the mayor, but declined to say what the subject of the investigation is.