Attorney says South Fulton mayor receiving death threats

Supporters of the South Fulton mayor say the city’s leader is getting death threats following his burglary and criminal trespass arrest.

The mayor’s attorney, Jacoby Hudson says Khalid Kamao has in fact received threats since his arrest earlier this month.

"If you make a threat on someone’s life, that is what it is... a threat," Mayor Kamao’s longtime supporter and friend Reshard Snelling commented.

Several sources, including the mayor’s attorney, Jacoby Hudson of YSL fame, say the threats have been disturbing.

Mr. Snelling says the mayor told him he received the intimidating emails after his high-profile arrest for burglary and criminal trespass at a city of South Fulton lake house on Cascade Palmetto Highway.

"The last time I spoke to him, he did tell me that there were these threats, and he has been concerned about them. He mentioned that they had racial undertones," South Fulton resident Reshard Snelling recalled.

FOX 5 has learned the so-called threats came to the mayor’s city email inbox. South Fulton Police confirm they are investigating, but say right now the correspondence does not rise to the level of a threat.

"Yes, they are derogatory, racial slurs are included. I believe there was a picture in one of the emails. They have both been emails. I believe they tracked it as being out of state," acting South Fulton Police Chief Gary Johnson reported.

Johnson is running the department while Chief Keith Meadows is out of the country.

Police say, although they are distasteful, the emails do not constitute a crime.

"It is more or less along the lines of first amendment rights to make a statement," Major Johnson remarked.

The mayor’s star-power legal team of Brian Steel and Jacoby Hudson strongly disagree. Hudson says there are clear threats.

Very few people have seen the mayor lately. He did not attend Monday’s council meeting and may be concerned about his safety.

"If I was in that situation, I would be concerned about my safety as well," Mr. Snelling concluded.

FOX 5 reached out to the mayor to talk about these so-called threats, but his chief of staff, as well as his attorneys, said he should not comment.