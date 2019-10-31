South Fulton installs speed cameras in front of schools

The City of South Fulton moved forward on Thursday with a plan to reduce speeding and improve safety in school zones.

The city began installing automatic speed cameras outside all sixteen South Fulton schools.

The new ordinance is named after an 11-year-old girl who died after a crash outside Sandtown Middle School last year.

RELATED: 2 children ejected in crash near Fulton County middle school

The little girl's father attended the event. He hopes the ordinance will save lives.

Speeders will receive tickets. The first offense will cost $75 and a second time is $125.

Advertisement

RELATED: Speed cameras coming to South Fulton school zones