Speed cameras coming to South Fulton school zones

New speed cameras are coming to all 16 South Fulton school zones in an effort to crackdown on drivers and keep children safe.

Sandtown Middle School is one of the first sites to receive the cameras after a driver hit two children there, killing one of them in 2018.

Violators will be fined anywhere between $75 to $125 and if they don't pay up, their tag registrations could be suspended.

The cameras will be unveiled to the public during a ceremony on Thursday.