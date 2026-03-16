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Fulton County proposes $900M South Fulton hospital to replace closed centers

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 16, 2026 6:00pm EDT
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta
Fulton to vote on $900M South side hospital

Fulton to vote on $900M South side hospital

Fulton County leaders are moving forward with a $900 million plan to build a 200-bed acute care hospital to restore medical access to the south side.

The Brief

    • Fulton County leaders are set to vote this week on a proposed $900 million full-service hospital.
    • The facility aims to restore healthcare access to South Fulton after several recent hospital closures created a medical desert.
    • Construction of the new acute care hospital is expected to take between five and six years to complete.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Fulton County leaders are preparing to vote this week on a $900 million proposal to build a brand-new, full-service hospital to serve residents in South Fulton.

Building a healthcare oasis in South Fulton

What we know:

The proposed facility will be an acute care hospital built from the ground up, featuring between 150 and 200 beds. The project is a three-way partnership where Fulton County, Grady Health Systems, and the Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority will each pay one-third of the $900 million cost. Fulton County plans to issue bonds to cover its portion of the funding, while the Hospital Authority will utilize private donations.

"The big daddy of them all, phase three, will be a brand new acute hospital in South Fulton County," said Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts. "It's what the people have dreamed about, what they've wanted for years, and what they have deserved."

What we don't know:

While the vote is scheduled for this week, it is not yet clear exactly where in South Fulton the hospital will be built. Officials have also not yet specified which private donors will be contributing to the Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority’s portion of the funding.

New architectural renderings reveal the layout for a proposed 200-bed acute care hospital in South Fulton as the Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority prepares for a critical funding vote on March 17, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Restoring access to a ‘medical desert’

The backstory:

The Southside of the county has faced a growing healthcare crisis since WellStar closed the Atlanta Medical Center and its facility in East Point. These closures left a massive gap in coverage, leading officials and residents to label the area a "healthcare desert." This new project is designed to fill that gap and provide long-term stability for residents who currently have to travel long distances for emergency and acute care.

Voices from the community

What they're saying:

Chairman Pitts expressed optimism regarding the upcoming votes, despite the commission sometimes being divided on major spending.

"Who in the world would vote against a hospital in any part of the county that desperately needs medical care," Pitts said.

Fulton County leaders are set to vote March 18, 2026, on a $900 million partnership with Grady Health Systems to build a new full-service hospital to eliminate the medical desert in South Fulton (FOX 5 Atlanta).

A timeline for care

What's next:

The approval process and construction will follow this projected timeline:

  • Tuesday: The Grady Hospital Authority is scheduled to hold its vote on the partnership.
  • Wednesday: The Fulton County Commission will vote on the proposal and the issuance of bonds.
  • Late 2026: A separate, free-standing emergency room is expected to open in Union City to provide more immediate relief.
  • 2031–2032: If approved, the full-service hospital is expected to open after a five-to-six-year construction period.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Fulton County Commission, the Grady Health System, and the Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority.

South FultonNewsHealth Care