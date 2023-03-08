Gun prompts lockdown at Renaissance Middle School

article

The discovery of a gun at a public middle school in Fairburn forced the institution to go under lockdown on Wednesday. That lockdown has since been lifted.

A spokesperson for Renaissance Middle School told FOX 5 the school was put in a hard lockdown as a precautionary measure after a student told an adult they saw another student on campus with the gun.

Fulton County officers who were called to the school questioned several students before they found the weapon. Dr. Ava Williams, the school's principal said they officers quickly confiscated it.

"Out of an overabundance of caution, we decided to hold all students in class during the investigation and the school was placed into a hard lockdown. A ‘hard lockdown’ is when there is a threat or hazard inside of the school building or in situations when school leaders deem appropriate. The school was swept, and the hard lockdown was lifted and the issue was resolved," the principal wrote in a letter to parents addressing the incident.

Officials were able to determine there was no longer an active threat.

Renaissance Middle School

"This is an extremely serious occurrence, and this behavior will not be tolerated. Any situation potentially endangering the safety of our school community will be handled quickly and judiciously, including a discipline hearing and possibly criminal charges for the responsible parties," Williams said.

