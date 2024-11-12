South Fulton debates HOA accountability, lacks quorum to vote on proposal

The Brief South Fulton City Council debated a proposal to create a task force for handling complaints against homeowners' associations (HOAs) amid accusations of abuses by HOAs, such as frivolous fees and foreclosure threats. The proposal by Councilwoman Linda Becquer-Pritchett aims to review resident grievances and provide recommendations to the state on HOA practices. Councilwoman Helen Willis supported the idea of HOA accountability but emphasized the need for a more comprehensive approach, including mandatory audits and inspection of common areas. Homeowners, including HOA president Brene Bradley, advocate for oversight that is equitable and transparent, acknowledging the balance between maintaining community standards and fair treatment. The council did not vote on the proposal due to a lack of quorum, leaving the future of the task force and the measure in question.



The South Fulton City Council engaged in a heated debate Tuesday over a proposed measure that would hold homeowners’ associations (HOAs) more accountable, following growing complaints from residents who feel targeted by their HOA boards.

The proposal, introduced by Councilwoman Linda Becquer-Pritchett of District 7, would establish a task force to collect and review complaints from residents about potential abuses within their communities. According to Becquer-Pritchett, some HOA boards have been accused of imposing frivolous fees, intimidating residents, and even threatening foreclosure.

"It’s to the point that people are getting fined, liens on their homes, even the threat of foreclosure," Becquer-Pritchett said. "The citizens can talk about the issues they are experiencing and the abuses that are happening within their communities. We can provide recommendations to the state."

Councilwoman Helen Willis of District 3 voiced support for HOA accountability but noted that the city already has an "HOA Transparency Ordinance." While she acknowledged the need for increased oversight, Willis called for a deeper approach to ensure HOAs operate responsibly, especially regarding finances.

"A lot of the declarants are running HOAs as rogue," Willis said. "I think some of the language will [hold HOAs accountable], but I think we need to go deeper… make them have to do audits… ensure that common areas are inspected in good condition before they turn the HOAs over."

Homeowners also weighed in on the proposal. Brene Bradley, an HOA president, expressed support for more oversight as long as it is fair and transparent.

"I’m for accountability all the time," Bradley said. "There are people who live in communities who think the HOAs have too much power, and the HOAs are trying to maintain a certain kind of standard of living… as long as it’s fair, it’s just, and the rules and regulations are given to people in advance."

Despite strong opinions, the council did not vote on the proposal due to a lack of quorum. The future of the task force remains uncertain, as the council has yet to announce whether it will bring the measure back for a vote.