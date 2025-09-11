South Fulton coach arrested after 12-year-old knocked out

The Brief Coach charged after slamming 12-year-old player at practice. Arrest warrant says child lost consciousness; now recovering. Suspect also faces prior drug, gun and obstruction charges.



New details are coming out about the youth football coach detained during football practice at Old National Park.

What we know:

Police now say the coach has been arrested for allegedly slamming a 12-year-old player to the ground during practice at Old National Park, knocking the child unconscious.

PREVIOUS STORY: Child injured, coach detained during football practice at Old National Park

According to an arrest warrant obtained by FOX 5, the coach, identified as Jonathan Richard Sagers, grabbed the boy by his shoulder pads and threw him down during an argument about a play. Witnesses told police the boy lost consciousness on the field.

ORIGINAL STORY: Juvenile injured during football practice at South Fulton's Old National Park

Sagers reportedly told officers he was demonstrating a football technique, but investigators said they did not believe his explanation. He is charged with felony cruelty to children and misdemeanor battery.

The warrant also states Sagers taunted the child after the incident. The boy was treated at the scene and is now recovering at home with his parents, authorities said.

Records show Sagers was previously arrested by Atlanta police on Aug. 29 on separate charges, including drug possession, a gun offense and obstruction of law enforcement. He is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail.

What's next:

According to South Fulton police, Sagers passed a background check in late July, prior to joining the football team as a volunteer coach. The warrants were taken out on Sagers in August. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

One resident at the park said coaches should be mentors, not aggressors. "Anybody that assaults a child in a park that is supposed to be a coach, yes, you should be arrested," the witness told FOX 5.