Child injured, coach detained during football practice at Old National Park

The Brief The injured child was airlifted to a hospital after losing feeling in his legs during a tackle drill at Old National Park. The coach leading the drill was taken into custody on unrelated outstanding warrants, with no charges yet related to the injury. Park lights have been non-functional for three years, complicating the medical helicopter's landing during the emergency.



A 12-year-old football player who was airlifted from Old National Park after a practice injury has been released from the hospital, police said Tuesday.

Incident at Old National Park

What we know:

The child was flown Monday night to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Arthur M. Blank Hospital after collapsing during a tackle drill.

Witnesses said the boy initially stood up after the drill but then told others he had lost feeling in his legs before falling again.

Two certified nurses at the park advised coaches to call 911. Spectators recorded the emergency as medics rushed in.

South Fulton police said the coach leading the drill was taken into custody on outstanding warrants unrelated to the incident. Authorities have not decided whether to charge him in connection with the boy’s injury.

Despite the frightening ordeal, the boy is now recovering at home.

South Fulton park without lights

What they're saying:

"We had an emergency with a 12-year-old child that got hurt at the old national park and it could’ve been life-threatening," resident Torrey Tomlinson said. "It was definitely an emergency where he had to get air lifted."

Another resident, Jill Lindsey, arrived to find the park crowded with first responders and worried parents. "We saw several ambulances, the police and the kids with their parents. Everyone was everywhere," she said.

Neighbors told FOX 5 that the park’s lights have not worked for three years, making it difficult for the medical helicopter to land during the emergency.