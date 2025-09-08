Juvenile injured during football practice at South Fulton's Old National Park

article

The Brief A juvenile was injured during football practice at Old National Park and airlifted to a local trauma center. The child's parents were present at the park and were immediately informed of the injury. The incident is under investigation, with no further details currently available.



What we know:

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. at the popular park located at 2400 Pleasant Hill Road.

A child was injured during football practice at Old National Park in South Fulton on Sept. 8, 2025. (FOX 5)

The child was airlifted to a local trauma center for evaluation and treatment, according to city officials.

The child’s parents were at the park when the injury occurred and were immediately notified.

Football practice ended following the incident.

What we don't know:

No additional details have been released.

The incident remains under investigation, and officials say updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

The name and age of the child has not been released.