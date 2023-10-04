Boy struck and killed by vehicle in South Fulton subdivision: Police

article

A 9-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle in a South Fulton neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the Heritage Park neighborhood. South Fulton Police say the boy was struck near the corner of Creel Street near Benidorm Court.

Details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

The name of the child has not been released.

