Arsonist sets fire to multiple South Fulton buildings, police say

Investigators are searching for an arsonist believed to be connected to three fires in a single night in South Fulton.

The South Fulton Fire Rescue Department and the State of Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office say the fires happened on June 30 at three buildings that were near each other on the 5600 block of Mason Road.

Dozens of South Fulton firefighters worked through the night and into the morning to try and stop the fires from spreading into the woods and nearby buildings.

One firefighter had to be taken to the hospital for evaluation while battling the blaze.

After an investigation, officials say they determined the fires at the abandoned buildings was a case of arson.

South Fulton firefighters battle two fire at abandoned buildings along Mason Road on June 30, 2022. (South Fulton Fire Rescue)

Investigators are asking anyone who knows anything that could identify the person or persons responsible for the fires to contact Georgia Arson Control at 1-800-282-5804.

Officials are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the arson.