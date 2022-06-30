Fire tears through 2 abandoned buildings in South Fulton

Firefighters spent Thursday evening battling fires in two abandoned structures in South Fulton.

The fire started shortly after 9 p.m. South Fulton Fire Rescue Lt. Eric Jackson said crews arrived to find an abandoned home burning along Mason Road. They quickly began to battle the blaze.

Firefighters quickly found the fire had spread to a nearby abandoned building believed to be a church and former school.

About 30 firefighters responded to the scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ South Fulton firefighters battle two fire at abandoned buildings along Mason Road on June 30, 2022. (South Fulton Fire Rescue)

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was injured.