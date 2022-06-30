Expand / Collapse search

Fire tears through 2 abandoned buildings in South Fulton

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:08PM
South Fulton
Firefighters battle dual fires in South Fulton

Firefighters in South Fulton were busy on Thursday evening. They were initially called out to an abandoned home, but quickly found the fire had spread to a nearby abandoned church or school.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Firefighters spent Thursday evening battling fires in two abandoned structures in South Fulton.

The fire started shortly after 9 p.m. South Fulton Fire Rescue Lt. Eric Jackson said crews arrived to find an abandoned home burning along Mason Road. They quickly began to battle the blaze.

Firefighters quickly found the fire had spread to a nearby abandoned building believed to be a church and former school.

About 30 firefighters responded to the scene.

South Fulton firefighters battle two fire at abandoned buildings along Mason Road on June 30, 2022. (South Fulton Fire Rescue)

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was injured.