Threatening anti-immigrant flyer spotted in South Fulton park

The Brief South Fulton police are investigating a threatening anti-immigrant flyer found in Trammel Crow Park targeting the Latino community. City Council member Linda Pritchett condemns the flyer as fearmongering; as a Latina, she takes the issue personally. Local police affirm they will not conduct immigration checks on residents. This is just the latest in a national uptick in racist and offensive texts geared toward minorities post-election.



The city of South Fulton is looking into an anti-immigrant flyer spotted in one of its parks.

The flyer told undocumented immigrants they would need to show their ID, or face arrest. Council member Linda Pritchett (Dist. 7) said the flyer targeted immigrants in general, Latinos in particular.

As a Latina, Pritchett said the flyer hit close to home.

"My people are being picked on," Pritchett said. "I feel that it’s disgusting. However, I’m not scared."

An anti-immigrant flyer was found in a South Fulton park.

The South Fulton councilwoman said a resident showed her the flyer found in Trammel Crow Park on Cascade Road. It read in part: "Illegal immigrants! Donald Trump will be the new president in a few weeks. ICE will be checking ids. If you are an illegal immigrant you will need to show identification or be arrested."

"It’s extremely intimidating because it’s fearmongering," Pritchett said.

Immigrants make up a very small portion of the population in South Fulton. The city is 94-percent African American.

The FBI reports young Black, Latino and LGBTIQQ people across the nation have been getting racist and homophobic text messages in the days after the election. The messages, so far, have not been linked to violence. But, the agency is investigating.

Jerry Gonzalez, CEO of Latino advocacy group GALEO, says hate-filled language targeting immigrants can be dangerous. "This fits a pattern nationally that is happening in intimidating particularly minority and marginalized communities across the country," Gonzalez said. "This type of rhetoric left unchecked or inflamed can lead to violence against our communities, and we’re going to stand up against it."

Pritchett says police in South Fulton will not stop people to check their immigration status.

"If you’re just going about your daily activities, you’re not going to be confronted by law enforcement or immigration for any reason," Pritchett said.

The police department is aware. The department urges you to contact the police if you get one of these messages.