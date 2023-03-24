Man found shot to death in flipped car near South Bend Park Pool in Atlanta

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly shooting near the South Bend Park Pool on March 24, 2023. (FOX 5)

One person is dead near the South Bend Park Pool off Lakewood Avenue in Atlanta on Friday afternoon.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m. and saw a car flipped in a ravine adjacent to the park pool. Rescue crews surrounded the car.

The car appears to have struck a piece of playground equipment before crashing to the ravine.

Atlanta Police say one person was killed in a shooting, but did not have any further information.

The identity of the person has not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

