Police searching for missing 17-year-old Ellenwood girl

Police need your help tracking down a missing Clayton County teenager.

Officials say 17-year-old Sophie Bryant was last seen in Ellenwood near her home on the 5000 block of Thurgood Court.

Investigators described Bryant as being 5-foot-7-inches tall with a weight of 106 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes

The missing teenager was last seen wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants

If you have any information about where Bryant could be, call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.