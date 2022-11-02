1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Lithonia condos, police say

article

DeKalb County police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and injured another.

Police went to Penwood Place in Lithonia and confirmed there were two people shot at the scene. The injured victim is expected to survive, according to police.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

SKYFOX flew over the scene and found what appeared to be a dead body in the doorway of a condo.

Police had taped a portion of the parking lot.