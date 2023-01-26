Some students still without a school after being withdrawn from Westlake High School

Some Fulton County students say they are still without a school after the district withdrew over 350 students at Westlake High School.

The district says it removed students with unverified residency because of overcrowding, but some families claim point to a faulty process and problems getting help.

For the past week, ninth-grader Ausar Serville has involuntarily traded a school desk for a couch after he was withdrawn from school last Thursday.

His mother, Joanne Joseph, says Westlake High School previously approved his paperwork twice, and then the Fulton County School System rejected it and withdrew him.

"This is unacceptable, why us?" asked Joseph.

FOX 5 met Joseph at her home which is within district lines, and she showed us multiple utility bills and a bank account with her name and the address on it.

"This is really unfortunate that it’s happening to my son," said Joseph.

Joseph says the district will not accept her lease as proof even though that is how she enrolled him in the first place.

"My name isn’t on the lease, but my mother’s name is on the lease and so is my sons, and we live in the same home," said Joseph.

FOX 5 asked Fulton County Schools why it decided to do the withdrawals in the middle of a school year. A spokesperson a statement:

"In the fall semester of 2022, the district and school realized the number of students enrolled at Westlake was much bigger than the corresponding number of rising middle schoolers in the feeder pattern. To address the issue, the district requested verification of residency for ninth and tenth graders only.

"This was an acute and unique situation. When our schools are overcrowded, it impacts the safety of our students and staff and prevents the district from effectively managing its resources.

"All students enrolled in Fulton County Schools (FCS) and not in school have access to all of FCS academic supports including Microsoft TEAMS, FCS’ online learning platform, which offers both live video and previously recorded lessons. Also, if students have been withdrawn, parents have the ability to support their students as they access the public curriculum hub to stay on top their studies. https://safari.fultonschools.org/PORTAL.

"Once a student’s FCS residency is verified and the student returns to school, teachers will work hard to ensure their academic transition goes smoothly."

After the mass withdrawals and subsequent backlash from parents alleging a flawed process, the district held three residency verification sessions for parents Monday through Wednesday.

Since FOX 5 first reported on the withdrawals on the 20th, one out of the three students featured has been readmitted.

Joseph says she is worried about her son falling behind.

"It just proves that the children aren’t the priority here. The children who have a right to a free and fair education," said Joseph.

At least four different families told FOX 5 that the school district never communicated to them any portal or homework option for children currently withdrawn.

One student who has returned to class says she was given makeup work from teachers.