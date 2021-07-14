Some Georgia business owners say they are fed up with FedEx

Some FedEx Customers report they are fed up with the shipping delays from the carrier.

Many of the issues stem from a major shipping facility located in Austell.

Business owner Robert Tuck is waiting on two packages to be delivered by FedEx.

"They look in the system and they see the same information you have and maybe a little more then they are not helpful after that," Tuck said.

According to tracking information, there seems to be a misleading trend.

"Time after time they say it’s on the truck for delivery but it never actually got on the truck for delivery," Tuck said.

According to tracking information, one of Tuck’s items was shipped on June 21.

It arrived at the Austell Facility early morning on June 25 and an hour later was reported to have been on a truck for delivery for the day.

Two days later on June 28 the package was reported back at the facility and reloaded onto another truck for delivery.

It was the same story on July 2, 7, and 8 which was the last update Tuck has gotten for package one.

Tuck has a similar experience with his second package.

Tuck believes none of the packages ever made it onto a truck.

"They suggest going to the facility to pick up your stuff but if it’s lost then how is me going to the facility going to find it," Tuck said.

Nearly 2,000 people have signed an online petition citing issues with the carrier and specifically that facility.

"I hope they understand FedEx at one point stood for one of the most reliable package services on the planet. It was the model for everyone to go to," Tuck said.

FedEx officials released a statement acknowledging issues at the facility and claim they are working to hire more staff and drivers.

Read the full statement below:

"FedEx Ground continues to experience a peak-like surge in package volume due to the explosive growth of e-commerce. Contingency plans designed to restore service levels in the Austell area are being implemented, including increasing sortation capacity and securing additional package handlers and delivery resources. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused by delays and appreciate our customers’ patience as contingency plans take effect. As always, we encourage customers who have concerns about lost or damaged packages to contact the shipper to begin the claims process. Customers may also track their package or contact customer service by clicking here."

