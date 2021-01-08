Some employees of DeKalb County Schools to see raise in next paycheck

Some employees in the DeKalb County School District will be seeing a pay increase in their next paycheck.

The DeKalb County Board of Education approved a mid-year salary step increase for eligible employees. The district said about 11,000 employees will be getting the increase, with about 6,000 of those being teachers.

"Salary increases are essential as the District values its employees and their contributions in supporting our students," the district wrote in a release.

The board approved $6.13 million this year with a future annual cost of $9.6 million.

Employees with DeKalb County Schools are the highest paid in metro Atlanta, according to the district.

The district serves about 102,000 students at 140 schools. It employs 15,500 employees, including 6,600 teachers.

