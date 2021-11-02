Some Cobb County precincts to stay open late due to technical issues

About eight Cobb County precincts will remain open past their scheduled 7 p.m. closing time.

A Cobb County Superior Court Judge issued after various issues forced the voting locations to open late for the municipal and ESPLOST election.

All but one of the locations had minor technical issues that caused voting to begin late. The McEachern 01 precinct was briefly evacuated due to a fire alarm in the building, causing the judge to keep it open past its normal time.

The list of precincts are:

Bryant 02 Riverside Epicenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell, GA 30168, open until 7:30 pm

Dowell 01 Dowell Elementary School, 2121 West Sandtown Road, Marietta, GA 30064, open until 7:25 pm

Marietta 5B Turner Chapel Cathedral, 492 North Marietta Parkway, Marietta, GA 30060, open until 7:20 pm

Oregon 01 St Thomas Catholic Church, 4300 King Springs Road, Smyrna, GA 30082, open until 7:18 pm

Oregon 03 Fair Oaks Rec Center, 1465 Brandon Drive, Marietta, GA 30008, open until 7:15 pm

Hightower 01 Shallowford Church, 3662 Shallowford Rd, Marietta, GA 30062, open until 7:05 pm

Post Oak 01 Wesley Chapel Methodist Church, 4495 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta, GA 30066, open until 7:05 pm

McEachern 01 Relentless Church, 4665 Macland Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127, open until 7:10 pm

