'Soldiers of Christ' killing: Mother, youngest son enter not guilty pleas

Two of the seven defendants accused of murder in a case revolving around the Soldiers of Christ appeared in a Gwinnett County courtroom on Wednesday.

The case centers around the Lee family of Lawrenceville, including three brothers and their mother.

Authorities say the family held a woman named Seehee Cho from South Korea against her will in their basement and she died there as a result of beatings and starvation. Her body was then left inside the trunk of a car outside a popular spa in Gwinnett County.

54-year-old Mihee Lee and her 15-year-old son, Junyeong Lee, entered not guilty pleas during their court appearance. They have been charged with murder, false imprisonment, concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, and violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

The other defendants, who have already pled not guilty, include 22-year-old Juoonhyum Lee, 26-year-old Joonho Lee, 25-year-old Hyunji Lee, 26-year-old Gawom Lee and 26-year-old Eric Hyun.

Mihee Lee is the mother of Juoonhyum, Joonho, and Junyeong.

Hyun, who is the person who drove the woman's body to the spa, claims that he is also a victim.

