Metro Atlanta program awarded stipends for building STEM programs for kids

A national science organization is recognizing three metro Atlanta groups for their efforts to grow Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math programs for students.

The Society for Science awarded stipends to 84 educators across the country to help with science research and to enter science competitions.

Dr. Joy Mordica sees her work in STEM as a stepping stone for kids futures.

"So it's kind of like getting a hobby for them and then that hobby might turn into a career," she said.

Mordica was an educator before going back to get her masters and then doctorate degrees. She used her education to start her nonprofit Equity Research Group in 2020. The goal of her organization is to help provide a number of services to underserved communities. Those include helping students catch up after virtual learning, aiding student athletes get college ready, and STEM programs to get students interested starting at an early age.

One program she uses for STEM is called the Rocketry Program.

"So the kids have to take a rocket and make it go a certain number of feet and then land with an egg inside and the egg cannot break," Mordica explained.

The students can take those skills and apply them in state and national competitions. Mordica hopes the $3,000 stipend from the Society for Science will help cover the costs.

"That stipend will help with maybe some of that transportation cost, maybe some of the costs of supplies, and just getting out there to recruit students," she said.

Todd Ireland with the 100 Black Men of Douglasville was also awarded $3,000 to further his mission of building STEM skills in 10 to 14-year-olds.

"A lot of times kids think science and math is hard and boring, but when you introduce planes, and robots and other things they like to play with then their interest level seems to peak," he said.

Ireland has a background in mechanical engineering. In 2020, the 100 Black Men of Douglasville started a STEM program for kids called STEM Saturdays. They provide different hands-on projects - building things like solar-powered cars and wind-powered boats in small groups with the kids.

"All of our projects came with how you can relate this to an actual career. That's what made it really exciting for me." Ireland said.

He told Good Day's Lindsay Tuman the stipend will help his organization provide for the children, and ultimately get them involved in STEM competitions.

A third metro Atlanta recipient, Joshua Truitt does a lot of his work in an Athens classroom as a STEM advocate.

"The main focus is we try to provide resources and tools for students in lower income schools and school districts to be able to compete in the playing field for science technology engineering and mathematic competitions," Truitt explained.

He's seen STEM competitions open up pathways to colleges and careers and take students to places they've never been before.

Truitt says the stipend will help teachers buy supplies for the STEM projects their students will take on in the future.

Each of them say every little bit helps, to help get more students involved in STEM now and in the future.

"That student who is seven or eight years old now will they continue tomorrow into the STEM field," Mordica said.

