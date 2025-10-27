Soaking rain, winds make Monday commute difficult across metro Atlanta

The Brief A soaking rain made for a messy Monday morning commute across north and central Georgia. The FOX 5 Storm Team said up to an inch of rain had already fallen, with more expected through the day. Showers will taper by afternoon, but clouds, gusty winds and more rain midweek will keep things cool and damp.



What we know:

As of 7 a.m., about an inch of rain was recorded in Atlanta. The FOX 5 Storm Team said they expected that number to rise as the day — and week — continues. So far, no flood watches or warnings have been issued in the area, but ponding is possible.

The last time North Georgia recorded more than an inch of rain was Aug. 19, according to FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Joanne Feldman.

The good news: The steadiest showers will taper off by midday, with only spotty drizzle lingering through the afternoon.

Monday morning commute issues in metro Atlanta

Dig deeper:

Commuters saw effects from the rain throughout their drive Monday morning.

FOX 5’s Kaitlyn Pratt reported multiple roadway issues, including a fallen tree on Hugh Howell Road near Rosser Road in DeKalb County. Pratt said cars and school buses were driving around the tree, but it was causing delays.

Multiple crashes were also reported on interstates, state routes and highways across most of the area.

Even where no crashes were reported, slow-moving traffic was noted on the Georgia Department of Transportation’s website.

Rain, wind stick around through mid-week

What's next:

After a soggy start to the week, the clouds and cool temperatures aren’t going anywhere just yet. Off-and-on rain will continue through the day, paired with gusty east winds and highs only in the 50s.

"It’s going to be a cool and breezy rain off and on throughout today," said Feldman. "We don’t have big storms here, just rainfall that’s going to be inconvenient for the morning rush."

While the steadiest rain will taper off later this afternoon, skies will stay overcast and winds will remain gusty — especially north and east of Atlanta, where gusts could top 30 miles per hour. "Even when it’s not raining, it’s not going to look too pretty," Feldman said. "Those breezy east winds will keep it cloudy and keep temperatures in the 50s."

More rain returns midweek, with another system expected to move in on Wednesday before clearing out Thursday. After that, Halloween looks dry but chilly, with highs near 60 and nighttime lows dipping into the 30s and 40s.

"We’ll gradually break out of this pattern by Thursday," Feldman added. "That leaves us in good shape for Halloween — just a cooler-than-average one."