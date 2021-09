Snyder's of Hanover releases pretzel beer

Snyder's of Hanover has revealed a twisted new beer just in time for Oktoberfest.

The company has teamed up with Captain Lawrence Brewing Company for Snyder's first-ever pretzel beer.

It's called Snyder Bier and it's brewed with Snyder's of Hanover's pretzels.

The beers are available for a limited time in two flavors.

Beer and pretzel fans can head to the beer's website to get their hands on a four-pack for $15.

