Snowfall accumulates northwest of Atlanta

Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Warning
until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County
Wind Advisory
until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM EST until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Madison County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Clay County

Snowfall accumulates northwest of Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Measurable snowfall North of Atlanta

Snow fell overnight with some measurable accumulation in the north Georgia mountains. The big story is the sustained wind, persistent throughout the day.

FOX 5 Atlanta captured snowflakes falling from Marietta to South Fulton on Saturday, but the snow only seemed to accumulate north of Atlanta.

Temperatures were below freezing well into the morning with snow showers and flurries moving through neighborhoods northwest of Atlanta.

FOX 5 Atlanta viewers sent images of the dusting that covered the state on Saturday morning. 

FREEZE WARNING, WIND ADVISORY ACROSS NORTH GEORGIA

STRONG WINDS TOPPLE TREE ON BUSY ROAD IN ATLANTA

Gilmer County

GILMER COUNTY SNOW

Snowfall in Gilmer County, Georgia, on March 12, 2022. (Bradley Bopp)

Holly Springs

Kennesaw

KENNESAW SNOW FLURRIES

Snow flurries create an icy surface of the hood of a car in Kennesaw, Georgia, on March 12, 2022.  (Susan Soto)

