Snowfall accumulates northwest of Atlanta

FOX 5 Atlanta captured snowflakes falling from Marietta to South Fulton on Saturday, but the snow only seemed to accumulate north of Atlanta.

Temperatures were below freezing well into the morning with snow showers and flurries moving through neighborhoods northwest of Atlanta.

FOX 5 Atlanta viewers sent images of the dusting that covered the state on Saturday morning.

Gilmer County

Snowfall in Gilmer County, Georgia, on March 12, 2022. (Bradley Bopp)

Holly Springs

Kennesaw

Snow flurries create an icy surface of the hood of a car in Kennesaw, Georgia, on March 12, 2022. (Susan Soto)

